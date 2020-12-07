Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — On Sunday, Governor Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. and State of Nevada flags at the State Capitol and all state public buildings to be flown at half-staff on Monday, December 7 in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The order is meant to honor the lives lost in the attack at Pearl Harbor on Oahu, Hawaii on December 7, 1941.

Governor Sisolak also issued a proclamation declaring December 7 as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” in Nevada in honor of those who lost their lives. The proclamation recognizes the State’s namesake battleship, the USS Nevada, which was stationed at Pearl Harbor during the attack and was struck directly by six bombs and a torpedo.

The USS Nevada was later used at the D-Day Invasion of Normandy and the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.