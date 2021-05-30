Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ahead of Memorial Day, Governor Steve Sisolak is issuing an executive order to honor those who lost their lives while serving our country.

Governor Sisolak is ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day. This is in alignment with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

The U.S. flag should be flown at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day. This goes for all “buildings, grounds and naval vessels.”

“On Monday, I join all Nevadans to honor and pay tribute to the sacrifices made by our service men and women and never forget those who laid down their lives to protect our nation, preserve liberty and defend the rights and ideals upon which it was founded,” Gov. Sisolak said.