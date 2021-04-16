Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of Indianapolis shooting victims

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered all U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Indianapolis shooting victims.

This comes after President Joe Biden made a Presidential Proclamation, ordering all flags to be lowered until sunset on April 20.

Eight people were killed Thursday night after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx Ground Facility near Indianapolis’ main airport. Several other people were injured, and the gunman also took his own life.

“Today, the State of Nevada mourns along with the friends and families of the shooting victims in Indianapolis,” said Gov. Sisolak. “We condemn these violent acts and pray for the recovery and comfort of the victims and their families during these trying times. Kathy and I, along with the entire State of Nevada, will hold them and the Indianapolis community close in our hearts and in our prayers.”

The governor’s executive order aligns with President Biden’s and is in place until sundown