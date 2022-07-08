LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flags have been ordered to be lowered and flown at half-staff in honor Abe Shinzo the former prime minister of Japan.

Shinzo, 67, was assassinated on Thursday while giving a campaign speech for a parliamentary candidate in Nara City.

Governor Steve Sisolak made the announcement that flags be flown at half staff across Nevada, effective immediately until sunset on Sunday, July 10.

The fully executed copy of the executive order by the governor is listed below.

“Abe Shinzo was the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan and worked with U.S. Presidents from both parties to deepen the alliance and collaboration between our nations,” said Governor Sisolak. “On behalf of the State of Nevada, we are sending our deep condolences to his loved ones, and the entire country in the wake of this shocking tragedy.”



The executive order is in conjunction with the directive from the President of the United States to lower flags to half-staff at all federal government buildings.

Shinzo led Japan for almost a decade before health issues forced him to step down in 2020.