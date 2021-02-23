Gov. Sisolak orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak ordered Tuesday that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the 500,000 Americans and nearly 5,000 Nevadans who have died as a result of the pandemic.

He is calling for flags at all state public buildings and grounds to be lowered until sunset on Feb. 26.

“Today, we will lower the flags to commemorate and honor the lives of the 500,000 Americans and the more than 4,900 Nevadans that have passed away due to COVID-19. This represents a significant and historic loss for our nation and for the state of Nevada. Their presence in our communities and in our hearts will never be forgotten,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak said his family extends their love and condolences to the families who have been impacted by COVID-19.

More Americans have now have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.