Gov. Sisolak orders flags at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — In an executive order passed on Friday, Governor Sisolak is ordering all United States and State of Nevada flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds until sunset on Sunday, May 24. This is in tribute to those who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada is heeding the federal request to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of coronavirus victims. By doing this, the governor says this shows that Nevada stands with all Americans in unison against the virus.

“During these unprecedented times, we must take time over the long weekend to reflect on everything that has happened during this pandemic,” said Governor Sisolak.  “Now is the time to pay tribute to both those who lost their fight or are currently embroiled in the fight against this virus.  Although our grief is vast, we will emerge together, stronger as a State.”

