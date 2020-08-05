Gov. Sisolak on mail-in ballots: ‘If they can handle it in Florida, they can certainly handle it in Nevada’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak further defended his decision to sign legislation that ensures protections for Nevadans to vote safely at the Nov. 3, 2020 during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday.

The voter rights bill, signed into legislation Monday afternoon by Sisolak, enables all registered voters in the state to vote by mail in November’s elections.

Following days of national attention over the passage of Assembly Bill 4, Sisolak went on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 to set the record straight about the legislation and address President Trump’s comments.

“If they can handle it in Florida, they can certainly handle it in Nevada,” Gov. Sisolak said in response to Cooper’s question about the United States Post Office’s maneuvering of mail-in ballots.

Thank you, @andersoncooper, for allowing me to set the record straight on the legislation I signed Monday which supports the safest, most accessible election possible under these unprecedented circumstances. https://t.co/JLq8VNHjPZ — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 5, 2020

Before the bill made it to the governor’s desk, Pres. Trump lashed out on Twitter Monday against Nevada lawmakers, accusing Sisolak of using the pandemic to “steal” the election and making it “impossible” for Republicans to win in November.

Trump called the Nevada’s Senate passage of the bill “an illegal late night coup,” and raised alarm about whether the USPS could handle the volume of ballots.

During a White House press conference later that day, the President threatened to sue the state in an attempt to stop the bill from becoming law, raising concerns about the possibility of voter fraud.

“I think they’re trying to create a scenario here that doesn’t exist,” Gov. Sisolak told Cooper. “We’ve had mail-in voting going on as long as I can remember… We have never had any problems. I certainly don’t anticipate any problems this time around.”

During the CNN interview, Cooper asked Sisolak if the Trump campaign had yet taken any legal action.

“No, we have not been served with anything. I don’t know if we actually will, frankly, sometimes the president makes these threats and doesn’t follow through on them,” the governor said.

Tuesday night, 8 News Now received a copy of the lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign and GOP against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. The lawsuit alleges that many of the Assembly Bill 4’s provisions will essentially undermine the election’s integrity.

Trump’s campaign also calls the bill’s alleged infringement on the 14th Amendment, or right to equal protection of the laws, into question. It says the bill will treat voters differently based on the county where they live.

After months of criticizing mail-in voting, Trump encouraged voters in the swing state of Florida to vote by mail, stating during a press conference that Florida has “been doing this over many years and they’ve made it really terrific.”

The Associated Press reports that Democratic requests to vote by mail have surged in Florida. Democrats currently have about 1.9 million Floridians signed up to vote by mail this November, almost 600,000 more than the Republicans’ 1.3 million, according to the Florida secretary of state.

Trump elaborated in a tweet Wednesday on why he supports voting by mail in Florida but not elsewhere.

Nevada has ZERO infrastructure for Mail-In Voting. It will be a corrupt disaster if not ended by the Courts. It will take months, or years, to figure out. Florida has built a great infrastructure, over years, with two great Republican Governors. Florida, send in your Ballots! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2020

In addition to Nevada, CNN reports eight other states will mail ballots to all voters in November. Those states include Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington state. Vermont, California and the District of Columbia passed legislation to vote by mail this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My priority is to make sure the voters have every legitimate, legal option to vote. I think that [AB4] gives them that,” Gov. Sisolak noted during the CNN interview.

You can watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the story.