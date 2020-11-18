Gov. Sisolak on COVID-19: ‘Our state is surging and continues to surge’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak said Nevadans will hear from him very soon on what the next steps will be to slow the spread of COVID-19 which he referred to as a “wildfire” spread.

He said he is currently analyzing the data on the spread of coronavirus and hopes to see numbers level off next week following his announcement last week of “Stay at Home 2.0” urging Nevadans to stay at home, as much as possible, for a two-week period.

“We must contend with the reality we are facing,” he said. “This is something very serious and we have to gather as much information as we possibly can.”

Sisolak took part in Wednesday’s Nevada COVID-19 response team call with the media. Also on the call was Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services.

“Currently strategies are not minimizing the spread of the disease,” Cage said.

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,246 hospitalizations in a 24-hour period making it the highest number ever reported.

Sisolak called his case of COVID-19 mild and said he has not had to have oxygen. He will stay in home isolation until early next week as recommended by health experts.

He also added his daughters and wife have tested negative.