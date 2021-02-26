Gov. Sisolak, officials discuss creating ‘innovation zones’ in rural Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — On Friday, Governor Steve Sisolak gave more details on his proposal to create “innovation zones” in Nevada.

He describes an innovation zone as a self-governing community that is focused on advanced technologies such as AI, robotics and renewable resource technology.

The first one would be a company called Blockchains LLC., which is trying to create a semi-autonomous smart city outside of Reno.

Economist Jeremy Aguero says the proposal is a 75-year project to make Nevada a tech hub.

“The goal here and the reason it’s structured the way it is…is to put up a big flag that says Nevada is open for innovation,” Aguero said. “We’re creating something that’s different.”

Governor Sisolak says the project can be accomplished without any incentives or tax credits.

The idea would still have to be passed by the legislature.