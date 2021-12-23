Gov. Sisolak notes vaccine success, Nevadans’ resiliency in holiday message

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak delivered a holiday message Thursday from Carson City in a YouTube video, thanking Nevadans for their efforts to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

From educators to truck drivers, from first responders to state workers, the governor expressed thanks for Nevadans who have met the call this year as the holidays bring families together. He once again noted Nevadans’ resiliency in the pandemic.



“We are in a much different position this holiday season than where we were last holiday season and that’s because of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Sisolak said.

“Because of vaccines, I know many Nevadans are looking forward to safer holiday celebrations. The holiday season is a time of celebrating family and faith. It is also a time to give thanks for all the workers across the state who provide for us each and every day.”