New education grant program to receive $50 million from CARES Act

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) will receive $50 million, from the federal CARES Act, to fund a new education grant program.

It’s part of an amendment made to Assembly Bill 3, which lays out large cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services, higher education and K-12 education.

The program will help students most impacted by the loss of in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Sisolak said Sunday.

Gov. Sisolak issued the following statement in regards to the plan:

“I am proud that we were able to work with the Speaker of the Assembly and Majority Leader of the Senate to expedite the delivery of $50 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to the Nevada Department of Education for a new education grant program that will help students most impacted by the loss of in-person instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program included under A.B. 3 represents our shared priorities to support education and healthcare with all financial resources available. While we may not be allowed under federal restrictions to use CRF dollars to fund budgeted programs reduced or eliminated due to the state’s dramatic revenue shortfall, we can use these dollars for new programs to help those directly impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to consult with the legislature on allocating the remaining CRF dollars before December 30th in compliance with federal guidelines to support Nevada’s COVID-19 public health and economic recovery response.“ Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak