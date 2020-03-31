Gov. Sisolak issues travel advisory for Nevada in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a travel advisory for Nevada on March 31 in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The advisory urges visitors and Nevadans returning home to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The advisory asks visitors and residents to avoid public places and contact with people not in their household. Visitors are also asked to quarantine for a two-week period or for the duration of their stay, choosing the shorter of the two.
“We know this virus does not spread on its own, so we need everyone, Nevadans and travelers, to take preventive measure to help flatten the curve and protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Sisolak in a news release. “Nevada will always be a welcoming spot for travelers, but out of abundance of caution, we are asking everyone to Stay Home for Nevada, especially if you have symptoms.”
According to the release, the travel advisory does not apply to healthcare, public health, public safety, transportation and food supply essential employees.
Nevadans are urged to avoid non-essential travel. They particularly stressed avoiding areas the CDC has issued travel advisories for.