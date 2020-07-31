Gov. Sisolak issues proclamation for 2nd Special Session, session starts Friday morning at 9

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak has set the date for a second Special Session for Nevada legislators to discuss social justice reform, among other topics. The session is set to begin Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m.
The Special Session will end by Friday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m.
Topics on the agenda include:
- Social justice and police reform
- November voting processes
- COVID-19 liability protections
- Discussing evictions
8 News Now will have full coverage of the Special Session on our website and our 8 News Now Facebook page.