Gov. Sisolak issues proclamation for 2nd Special Session, session starts Friday morning at 9

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak has set the date for a second Special Session for Nevada legislators to discuss social justice reform, among other topics. The session is set to begin Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m.

The Special Session will end by Friday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Topics on the agenda include:

Social justice and police reform

November voting processes

COVID-19 liability protections

Discussing evictions

