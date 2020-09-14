Gov. Sisolak issues emergency regulation allowing pharmacy technicians to give COVID-19 vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In preparation for the release of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Steve Sisolak issued an emergency regulation Monday designed to meet the widespread immunization efforts as the state gets prepared.

According to Gov. Sisolak’s office, “The emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to meet the increased demand for vaccine services and increase the State’s capacity to expediently treat Nevada’s population when a viable COVID-19 vaccine is developed and deployed.”

The regulation was requested and approved by the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy which authorizes pharmaceutical technicians — with appropriate training — to administer immunizations under the direct supervision of a pharmacist.

“This emergency regulation is one common sense strategy to help prepare Nevada to ensure that a COVID-19 vaccine can be deployed as quickly and efficiently as possible when it becomes available,” Gov. Sisolak said.

In late August, the CDC sent a letter to governors across the United State advising them to begin preparing for eventual distribution of COVID-19 vaccines by Nov. 1.