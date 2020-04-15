Gov. Sisolak issues emergency directive to support high school students in graduating on-time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak has issued an emergency directive that will support Nevada high school students in graduating on-time.

This directive is building on the governor’s 5th directive, signed on March 5, that waives requirements for state assessments.

The new directive, issued on Wednesday, will “support the authority of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jhone Ebert, to temporarily waive or suspend laws or regulations that would place an undue burden on students’ ability to graduate from high school on-time.”

It will also allow the State Board of Education to approve changes to the school districts’ work-based learning plans. These changes, the Nevada Department of Education says, will ensure students are able to earn the credit hours needed for a College and Career Ready Diploma despite the impact of closures due to COVID-19. The changes, or amendments, will be considered at the State Board’s April 30th meeting.

“I want to thank our district and school leaders, teachers, staff, and families for all of the work they are doing to continue educational opportunities for students during school building closures. At a time when our communities are facing great uncertainty, I am proud of our school personnel for reaching out to students to offer not only distance education, but also the social and emotional support that they need.” Governor Sisolak said.

“Due to COVID-19, the graduating class of 2020 will have to shift many of the celebrations and milestones that they have been looking forward to throughout their high school career. One thing they will not have to sacrifice is their chance to demonstrate readiness for college and careers by earning their high school diploma. I want to thank the district leaders who collaborated with the Department of Education to create graduation guidance, recognize our educators and school staff for their ongoing dedication, and express my gratitude for Governor Sisolak’s continued leadership on behalf of our students and families.” Superintendent Ebert said.

This is the 14th emergency directive the governor has issued since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19.