Gov. Sisolak interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper about state’s mail-in ballot decision for November election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the state of Nevada have been the talk of President Donald Trump and national news outlets since Assembly Bill 4 was passed over the weekend. Assembly Bil 4 is a bill that ensures protections for Nevadans to vote safely at the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election during the global pandemic.

Since the passage of the bill, Nevada Republicans have been outspoken about their disapproval of the bill, and ever since it passed during a special session this weekend, President Donald Trump has been lashing out on Twitter against Nevada lawmakers and Governor Sisolak.

President Trump even said during is daily coronavirus briefing at the White House that he was going to sue the state for the move. In a tweet the President said, “In an illegal late-night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”

On Tuesday, Sisolak went on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 to set the record straight by addressing President Trump’s comments, lawsuit, and to discuss mail-in ballots for the November election.