Gov. Sisolak honors veterans in Boulder City ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak attended a Memorial Day ceremony in Boulder City to honor fallen soldiers.
Sisolak and his wife, Kathy, who both wore protective masks in photos posted on the governor’s Twitter account, laid a memorial wreath before departing for other Memorial Day events in the Las Vegas valley.
The ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery was not publicly announced, and media were not invited.
Veterans have been a prominent part of the COVID-19 story in Southern Nevada. The first patient to test positive for COVID-19 was a 55-year-old Marine Corps veteran, and an outbreak at the Southern Nevada Veterans Home in Boulder City claimed the life of one resident. Nine residents and seven staff members at the home contracted the virus.
Burials at the veterans cemetery have continued through the pandemic, but under strict rules that limit attendance and require social distancing.