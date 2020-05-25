Gov. Sisolak honors veterans in Boulder City ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak attended a Memorial Day ceremony in Boulder City to honor fallen soldiers.

Sisolak and his wife, Kathy, who both wore protective masks in photos posted on the governor’s Twitter account, laid a memorial wreath before departing for other Memorial Day events in the Las Vegas valley.

A small group of people sit in the sun at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City on Memorial Day. (Cristen Drummond / 8NewsNow)

Flags are placed near grave markers at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City on Memorial Day. (Cristen Drummond / 8NewsNow)

Families at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City on Memorial Day. (Cristen Drummond / 8NewsNow)

A family at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City on Memorial Day. (Cristen Drummond / 8NewsNow)

Flags are placed near grave markers at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City on Memorial Day. (Cristen Drummond / 8NewsNow)

This morning, the First Lady & I attended a small wreath laying ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City in honor of our fallen soldiers. Thank you to all who attended & practiced social distancing & wore face coverings to protect one another. pic.twitter.com/IiC3qyZGVO — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 25, 2020

The ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery was not publicly announced, and media were not invited.

Veterans have been a prominent part of the COVID-19 story in Southern Nevada. The first patient to test positive for COVID-19 was a 55-year-old Marine Corps veteran, and an outbreak at the Southern Nevada Veterans Home in Boulder City claimed the life of one resident. Nine residents and seven staff members at the home contracted the virus.

Today, we honor the brave men and women who lost their lives serving our country. The Nevada Department of Veterans Services made these beautiful videos to mark the solemn occasion. https://t.co/oYXYjM6Lnnhttps://t.co/kXlLhqtLbr — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 25, 2020

Burials at the veterans cemetery have continued through the pandemic, but under strict rules that limit attendance and require social distancing.