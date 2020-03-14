Gov. Sisolak forms medical advisory team for state guidance on COVID-19

With a bottle of hand sanitizer on a table nearby, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency amid coronavirus fears, at a news conference Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak has formed a medical advisory team after issuing a state of emergency for Nevada on Thursday. The team is led by Dr. Ihsan Azzam, the State of Nevada’s Chief Medical Officer, and staffed by four additional medical experts.

The team will provide expert assessments and recommendations on steps Nevada can take to better mitigate and contain COVID-19.

“Dr. Azzam and this medical advisory team represent some of the brightest and most well-respected medical professionals in the state,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “In this rapidly developing situation, it is critical that we turn to those with expertise in infection control and public health to guide our decision-making, and I have full confidence that we’ve assembled the right team for the job.”

Nevada COVID-19 medical advisory team:

Dr. Ihsan Azzam, Chief Medical Officer, State of Nevada

Dr. Trudy Larson, Dean, School of Community Health Sciences, UNR

Dr. Brian Labus, Assistant Professor, School of Public Health, UNLV

Dr. Paul Sierzenski, Chief Medical Officer, Acute Care Division, Renown Health System

Dr. Shadaba Asad, Director, Infection Disease, UMC