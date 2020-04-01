Gov. Sisolak extends ‘Stay at Home’ directive until end of April

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak has extended his “Stay at Home” directive for Nevadans until the end of April.

That means non-essential businesses, gaming, and schools will remained closed through April 30.

According to a news release from his office, “Today’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Sisolak. “This directive builds on previous directives around school closures, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, and bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people by requiring you stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary.”

This extension mirrors the latest guidance from the federal government.