Gov. Sisolak extends Nevada’s National Guard duty in support of state’s COVID-19 response

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of Nevada National Guardsmen will remain on duty for the remainder of 2020 in support of the state’s COVID-19 response, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday.

The extension of the Guardsmen through Dec. 31 will provide personnel for community-based testing, contact tracing, laboratory and logistical support operations, food distribution, and staff in the state emergency operations center.

President Trump authorized the extension for National Guardsmen in many states across the nation on Monday. Funding will be split with 25% of the funds from the state and 75% from federal accounts. The Nevada National Guard will remain under the control of Gov. Sisolak.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen have played a vital role in Nevada’s response to COVID-19 and this extension enables us to continue to take aggressive action to maintain testing sites, stage and distribute medical supplies, and position the State to transition to a regional reopening of the economy,” Gov. Sisolak said. “While I am grateful for the extension, the decision to federally fund Guard activities at 75 percent leaves Nevada and other states with an additional cost at a time when Nevada’s budget has been decimated due to COVID-19. As Governor, I will continue to advocate to bring in more federal funds to help Nevada’s ongoing response efforts.”

The high-water mark of Nevada Guardsmen on duty for the state’s pandemic response was 1,151 on Apr. 24, making the coronavirus response the largest state activation in history. The Nevada Guard includes about 4,400 Soldiers and Airmen.

Nevada Guardsmen activated for COVID-19 response in early April with federal funds following the president’s major disaster declaration for the State of Nevada.

Since April, the Nevada National Guard established four ongoing community based sample collection sites and staffed 24 mobile sample collection teams around rural Nevada. Ten of the mobile teams traveled to Native American communities throughout the state. Guard Soldiers and Airmen also maintained the state’s strategic stockpile and warehouses in northern and southern Nevada.