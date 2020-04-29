Gov. Sisolak extending ‘Stay at Home’ order

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak told ABC’s “Good Morning America” show Wednesday that he will extend the stay at home order which was set to expire April 30.

Sisolak told the morning show:

“Our statistics have plateaued. We’ve got almost 5,000 cases now in the state of Nevada and 225 fatalities so those numbers have kind of stabilized and hospitalizations and intensive care hospitalizations have begun to decline. And so we are looking forward to continue to bring our economy back to life a little bit.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

Sisolak also mentioned he will ease some of the restrictions when it comes to retail curbside pick up.

Sisolak is expected to release specific details in a Thursday news conference on how he plans to reopen the state.