Gov. Sisolak expected to announce ‘Phase 2’ reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s casinos have been closed for 70 days but the unprecedented shutdown of Nevada’s most important industry could finally be coming to an end.

If Nevada’s COVID-19 data continues to reflect positive or consistent trends through the Memorial Day Weekend, Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to announce Tuesday evening that Nevada will enter Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan on June 4.

Sisolak will speak tonight at 5:30 p.m. The announcement will be carried live by 8 News Now on air and online.

His news conference will follow a meeting earlier in the day by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The board has already released extensive safety guidelines for casinos and most resorts have since released plans that go beyond those orders.

Speaking with business leaders Friday, Sisolak warned that even after casinos open, the economy won’t recover overnight.

“People are going to need to feel comfortable getting on a plane and checking into a hotel in Las Vegas. Until there is a vaccine that they feel that they’ll be immune, so to speak, from the virus, I don’t think it’s going to be back totally. We certainly won’t get our international travelers back,” he said.

Last week, state employment officials said Nevada’s jobless rate skyrocketed to 28.2% in April. That’s the worst-ever for the state and the highest in the entire country.