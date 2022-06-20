LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has again donated his quarterly salary, this time he is donating to Nevada public schools.

The governor’s donation is $27,484.61. Since taking office the governor has donated $320,000.

“Now more than ever, we need to prioritize investing in education. As Governor of Nevada, I’m humbled to have the opportunity to give back and to help improve the educational and academic achievement of our students,” said Governor Sisolak. “The First Lady and I are proud to be able to make these donations through the year, and fulfill my promise to enrich the lives of students, educators and families across our great state.”