Gov. Sisolak declares Sept. 25 Native American Day, honors community by encouraging exploration of culture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Citing the invaluable contributions American Indians in Nevada and nationwide have made to the United States, Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Sept. 25 Native American Day in Nevada.

“Nevada has been shaped by the culture and history of its Indigenous people,” Gov. Sisolak said.

Today, I proclaimed Sept. 25 to be Native American Day to honor the Native American Community in Nevada and recognize how the culture and history of the Indigenous people in Nevada have helped shape the State we are today. pic.twitter.com/g1YgGSIuz3 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 25, 2020

“We have benefited greatly from those contributions, and I am pleased to be able to honor the Native American Community in Nevada by declaring Sept. 25 to be Native American Day in Nevada,” added Sisolak.

“For our Native American communities, this day is an opportunity to reflect on our past and recognize the tremendous sacrifice our ancestors made for us,” said Stacey Montooth, Nevada Indian Commission executive director.

Following his family’s example, John Rupert, 15, preserves the traditional arts of his Native American heritage. Rupert dances at the Stewart Indian Center in Carson City, Nev., on Friday, April 8, 2016. Rupert says he has been dancing since he could walk. Photo by Cathleen Allison





“Because we are a culture that reveres its elders, Native American Day is an ideal time to recognize the numerous contributions these pillars of our society continue to add to our beautiful tradition,” added Montooth.

Nevadans are encouraged to learn about the four Great Basin Native American tribes that were the first peoples of the Silver State:

Washoe

Northern Paiute

Southern Paiute

Western Shoshone

Together, they encompass Nevada’s 27 tribes, bands, and colonies, each with its own unique traditions and identities.

Ways to learn about Native American culture:

Visit the Stewart Indian School and Cultural Center & Museum in Carson City. This museum, opened earlier this year, tells the story of the Stewart Indian School, a former federal boarding school for Native American children. The museum also showcases the efforts of Nevada tribes to revitalize their languages and cultural traditions; and exhibits contemporary art of Great Basin Native Artists.