Gov. Sisolak declares emergency to get roads fixed following last week’s 6.5 quake

This photo provided by the Nevada Highway Patrol shows earthquake damage that has U.S. Highway 95 closed for repairs after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck early Friday, May 15, 2020 in a remote area west of Tonopah. Trooper Hannah DeGoey and local sheriff’s offices reported no injuries following the 4 a.m. temblor. DeGoey said crews were working to reopen the main highway between Las Vegas and Reno. (Nevada Highway Patrol via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Road damage caused by last Friday’s 6.5 magnitude earthquake will cost more than $700,000 to fix, prompting Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to declare an emergency to expedite more repair work.

The road reopened the same day after motorists were forced to detour after US 95 split open between the small community of Mina and Coaldale Junction, west of Tonopah. But highway, which runs over a dry lakebed with one travel lane in each direction, will require more extensive repairs.

More road repairs will be required on US Route 6 and US Route 360, as well.

Transportation disruptions after the earthquake affected roads in Esmeralda, Mineral and Nye counties. Aftershocks continued days after the initial quake.

A State Declaration of Emergency was required to access Federal Highway Administration Emergency Response funding, according to a Thursday news release.

The earthquake was Nevada’s quake in the past six decades, a spokesperson said.