Gov. Sisolak condemns President Trump’s tweet about Reno COVID-19 alternate care site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is calling on all leaders in Nevada to condemn President Trump’s attacks on the integrity of healthcare workers.

Sisolak said he issued the statement in response to a tweet from President Trump, where he agreed with a false claim referring to Renown Hospital’s alternate care site as a fake and scam.

Fake election results in Nevada, also! https://t.co/l8MDOSlqQ7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

The Reno hospital set up the alternate care site in a parking garage a few weeks ago to deal with the overflow of COVID-19 patients.

I call on all leaders throughout Nevada – regardless of political affiliation – to join me in condemning the President's attacks on the integrity of our healthcare workers. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 1, 2020

Governor Sisolak issued the following statement:

“For nearly nine months, the State of Nevada has not only had to battle this pandemic, we have had to fight the President’s nonstop attempts to politicize a virus that has led to over 260,000 American deaths.

His consistent misleading rhetoric on COVID-19 is dangerous and reckless, and today’s implication that Renown’s alternate care site is a “fake hospital” is among the worst examples we’ve seen. It is unconscionable for him to continue to spread lies and sow distrust at a time when all Americans should be united during this historic public health crisis. Enough is enough.

Nevada’s healthcare professionals continue to work around the clock to provide life-saving care to Nevadans during this pandemic, including standing up an alternate care site in a parking garage to ensure access to medical care for all those who need it.

Renown Hospital has served as a pillar of strength for the Northern Nevada community throughout this pandemic, and especially during this current surge. Every day, their health care workers mask up, go to work, and care for Nevadans most in need. They too live with the fear of becoming infected and bringing this virus back home to their families, yet they have sat at bedsides holding the hands of patients so they wouldn’t have to be alone. They aren’t liars, as the President implied — they are heroes.

I call on all leaders throughout Nevada – regardless of political affiliation – to join me in condemning the President’s attacks on the integrity of our healthcare workers.”