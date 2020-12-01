Gov. Sisolak completes self-isolation due to COVID-19, returns to office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak returned to his office Tuesday after completing his self-isolation period due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The governor announced that he received a positive COVID-19 test result on Nov. 13. He began isolating immediately after the diagnosis and only reported mild head congestion.

In a tweet Tuesday, Gov. Sisolak said, “My team and I are continuing to work on behalf of all Nevadans during the ongoing pandemic.”

— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 1, 2020

He went on to thank those that sent him well wishes, adding “I am grateful to be your governor.”

Gov. Sisolak worked remotely during his self-isolation period.