Gov. Sisolak completes self-isolation due to COVID-19, returns to office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak returned to his office Tuesday after completing his self-isolation period due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
The governor announced that he received a positive COVID-19 test result on Nov. 13. He began isolating immediately after the diagnosis and only reported mild head congestion.
In a tweet Tuesday, Gov. Sisolak said, “My team and I are continuing to work on behalf of all Nevadans during the ongoing pandemic.”
He went on to thank those that sent him well wishes, adding “I am grateful to be your governor.”
Gov. Sisolak worked remotely during his self-isolation period.