Governor Steve Sisolak presents SECTA with a certificate for being named the #1 Magnet School in the Nation (Credit: Office of Governor Steve Sisolak)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As part of the first week back for Clark County schools, Governor Steve Sisolak toured and presented Southeast Career Technical Academy (SECTA) with a certificate for being named the #1 magnet school in the nation by Magnet Schools of America.

On Tuesday, Governor Sisolak visited SECTA which was named the #1 magnet school in the nation by Magnet Schools of America. The Dr. Ronald P Simpson Magnet School of Merit Award of Excellence was presented to SECTA for commitment to diversity, academic excellence, and curriculum innovation at the 39th National Conference of Magnet Schools in April 2022.

Governor Steve Sisolak presents SECTA with a certificate for being named the #1 Magnet School in the Nation (Credit: Office of Governor Steve Sisolak)

“This is an amazing accomplishment by the educators and entire staff at SECTA. It shows what we can do for our students when everyone works toward a common goal,” said Governor Sisolak. “I’m especially proud of this school’s dedication to workforce development. SECTA focuses on some of our most in-demand sectors, including the medical and teaching fields, to ensure our students are trained and prepared to kickstart their careers.”

Governor Steve Sisolak presents SECTA with a certificate for being named the #1 Magnet School in the Nation (Credit: Office of Governor Steve Sisolak)

Governor Steve Sisolak presents SECTA with a certificate for being named the #1 Magnet School in the Nation (Credit: Office of Governor Steve Sisolak)

Governor Steve Sisolak presents SECTA with a certificate for being named the #1 Magnet School in the Nation (Credit: Office of Governor Steve Sisolak)

On a state level, the Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation (DETR) has partnered with CCSD’s Career and Technical Education Program and has hosted job fairs at SECTA.

At a recent job fair, 30 students were able to talk with manufacturing employees and were interviewed on-site. Some of the students were hired upon graduation in May and have already started their careers.

Governor Steve Sisolak presents SECTA with a certificate for being named the #1 Magnet School in the Nation (Credit: Office of Governor Steve Sisolak)

Governor Steve Sisolak presents SECTA with a certificate for being named the #1 Magnet School in the Nation (Credit: Office of Governor Steve Sisolak)

Governor Steve Sisolak presents SECTA with a certificate for being named the #1 Magnet School in the Nation (Credit: Office of Governor Steve Sisolak)

Governor Steve Sisolak presents SECTA with a certificate for being named the #1 Magnet School in the Nation (Credit: Office of Governor Steve Sisolak)

DETR plans to continue to host an annual hiring event for SECTA students with next year’s event including both manufacturing and technology employers. This will give an opportunity for students to speak with top companies that are in high demand.

The state partnership with schools like SECTA provides local students with opportunities to find quality jobs right out of high school and also helps employers who are struggling to find skilled workers.