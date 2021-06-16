Gov. Sisolak: CCSD school improvements should be fast-tracked

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County could get about a dozen new schools and give some TLC to a number of others. This is part of a bill passed by the legislature.

It would potentially pay for 13 new CCSD schools and replace 33 existing ones.

Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak toured Dell Robinson Middle School, which is near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

The school is nearly 50 years old and has peeling paint, nicked tables and aging infrastructure. The overhaul is scheduled to take 10 years, but the governor says he wants to fast-track it.

“These neighborhoods deserve better, and they don’t deserve better eight years or 10 years from now. They deserve better now,” said Governor Sisolak. “I don’t want a kid who is in kindergarten to be the one who is coming into these schools. I want this done quickly; it needs to be prioritized.”

The governor says this plan will also provide many good-paying construction jobs.

CCSD plans to bring forward project proposals as early as this fall.