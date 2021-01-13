Gov. Sisolak’s campaign reports $4.5M in the bank

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak’s campaign — the Committee to Elect Steve Sisolak — has announced it raised more than $2.4 million through 2020. The campaign is now reporting it has $4.5 million in cash on hand.

More than 4,500 contributions were made in 2020 to the campaign. The campaign reports 86 percent of donations were $100 or less and the average online donation was $35.

“We are humbled by the support we’ve received from so many Nevadans. The governor’s leadership throughout the pandemic, his intense focus on public health and his work to restore our economy has inspired Nevada voters across our state,” said Eva Black, the Committee’s Finance Director.