Gov. Sisolak calls Trump’s comments to slow down COVID-19 testing ‘not helpful’ during call with Vice President

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence Monday morning, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak expressed his concerns about comments made by Pres. Trump over the weekend to slow down COVID-19 testing.

During a Trump rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the President told his “people” to “slow the testing down” for the deadly virus.

Gov. Sisolak called Pres. Trump’s comments “certainly not helpful.”

He says that testing is a critical component to Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan. Sisolak added, in a news release, that the state has worked to make testing available to everyone, regardless of whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not.

Governor Sisolak’s remarks on the call with V.P. Pence:

The President’s comments on Saturday night as related to his order to slow down the testing is certainly not helpful. We are doing everything we can in Nevada to increase our testing, to increase the availability of the testing and our cases have gone up, it’s not solely a result of more testing, it’s also a result of people not wearing masks and not following the social protocols. So if we could all get on the same page and get a commitment that there is not a federal mandate to slow down testing I think it would be extremely helpful. Gov. Sisolak

“Increased testing helps determine the spread of the virus in the community and gives state and local public health operations critical information to pursue aggressive measures to help monitor and respond to outbreaks,” a news release from Gov. Sisolak’s office stated.

As of Monday, 489 people in Nevada have died from the coronavirus and 1,840 people in Clark County have been hospitalized. In recent weeks, the state has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

To learn more about Nevada’s response to COVID-19, click HERE.