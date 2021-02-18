Gov. Sisolak attends in-person mass Ash Wednesday, questions arise after press conference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Viewers reached out to 8 News Now after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s press conference on Ash Wednesday.

The questions arose after many saw what appeared to be ashes rubbed on his forehead, while the Vatican recommends sprinkling them on top of the head.

We reached out to the governor’s office, and they said he did attend an in-person mass. The church used disposable cotton swabs to apply ashes from a distance and followed safety protocols.

The following is the full statement:

Yes, the Governor did attend mass in-person yesterday morning for Ash Wednesday, following all the current mitigation measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Governor is deeply grateful and appreciative of the leaders at the Church he attended for their diligent work to keep congregants as safe as possible while observing the first day of Lent. Measures included social distancing between households, mandatory mask wearing, and the use of disposable, biodegradable cotton swabs to apply ashes from a distance. The church is also using a sanitizing mister after every mass to disinfect all areas utilized and asking worshipers to sign in upon entry. The Diocese of Reno is open and welcoming worshipers while strictly following every rule and guideline required by the State. The Governor and First Lady Kathy Sisolak want to wish a happy and peaceful Lent to all those who celebrate. Office of Gov. Steve Sisolak

The Catholic Diocese of Southern Nevada confirmed to 8 News Now ashes were sprinkled in the region. In other instances, involving healthcare workers and others in hospitals, they were applied via other devices as sprinkling is not hygienic in these settings.

The practice of having ashes rubbed on the forehead is recognized as a tradition in the United States. In other countries, including Italy and Poland, the sprinkling method is practice. There is no uniform rule followed by Catholics worldwide; it varies from place to place.

The Diocese of Reno, where Sisolak received his ashes, posted on Facebook Ash Wednesday, explaining how the sacred practice would be performed during the time of COVID-19: