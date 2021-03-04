Gov. Sisolak appoints 8 members to Cannabis Advisory Commission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eight members have been appointed to Nevada’s Cannabis Advisory Commission.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointments on Thursday. The commission was established by the 2019 Legislature, and was set up to study cannabis-related issues and make recommendations to the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board.

The new appointees:

Benjamin Chew , District Manager, DB Labs

, District Manager, DB Labs James Hammer , General Manager, Wallflower Cannabis House

, General Manager, Wallflower Cannabis House A’Esha Goins , Founder, Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) Nevada

, Founder, Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) Nevada Jillian Nelson , Vice President of Operations, Evergreen Organix

, Vice President of Operations, Evergreen Organix Michael Nikhman , Co-Owner, Nevada Group Wellness

, Co-Owner, Nevada Group Wellness Kema Ogden , Co-Owner, Top Notch The Health Center

, Co-Owner, Top Notch The Health Center Dr. Jennifer Pearson , Assistant Professor, University of Nevada, Reno

, Assistant Professor, University of Nevada, Reno Daniel Stewart, Attorney, Hutchison & Steffen

Appointees serve a two-year term and are eligible for reappointment.

The commission has 12 total members. In addition to the eight members appointed by the governor, other members of the board are Nevada’s attorney general, director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the executive director of the Department of Taxation, and the executive director of the Cannabis Compliance Board, who serves as chair of the commission.

Members are appointed on the merit of their knowledge, skill, and experience either within or outside of the cannabis industry, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Combined, appointees represent experts in the cannabis cultivation, retail, laboratory science, and manufacturing spaces, and experts in the law, medical and public health fields alongside advocates of the medical use of cannabis and criminal justice reform.