Gov. Sisolak announces some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted; Clark County leader makes recommendations for reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 50-person limit on group gatherings in Nevada due to the coronavirus is expected to change next week.

Governor Sisolak announced Friday afternoon that he will also lift certain restrictions across the state, but things are still unclear for plenty of industries.

The governor will update current statewide COVID-19 standards next week. His office specifically mentioned lifting certain restrictions on youth sports.

Churches and performance groups are still left in the dark, but a Clark County commissioner is hoping to help.

“There is a reopening need for the church,” said Reverend Kelcey West of Nehemiah Ministries. “Half of 50 is our staff.”

Reverend Kelcey West with Nehemiah Ministries says if larger group gatherings are allowed, the future will be clearer.

Right now, the statewide cap is 50 people due to COVID-19, but Governor Sisolak announced that adjustments to that limit will be made next week.

Between social distancing signage and hand sanitizer stations, Reverend West is prepared.

“Churches have excellent COVID plans in place, excellent social distancing procedures in place, so as we start to return to the new normal, churches will be ready,” Reverend West said.

Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick says she is doing her best to help, citing improving coronavirus numbers.

The latest data from the Southern Nevada Health District shows an 8-percent positivity rate.

“We’ve made several recommendations to the governor about this on things we would like to see open back up, such as sports, such as churches, such as corporate meetings,” Commissioner Kirkpatrick said.

That also includes ticketed entertainment events — something the Producers Alliance of Southern Nevada has been waiting for. But they have an alternative plan.

“We’re looking for approval to do outdoor performance events, while we wait for there to be safe science for indoor performance events,” said Sarah O’ Connell — secretary for the Producers Alliance of Southern Nevada. “They’re critical for keeping our arts and culture sector intact.”

Still, everyone understands safety comes first.

“As much as we want to return to our large gatherings, we’re also working to support the measures to keep people safe,” Reverend West said.

Clark County says their goal is to get between a 5 and 7 percent positivity rate.

The World Health Organization urges communities to get to 5 percent.