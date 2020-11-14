Gov. Sisolak announces positive COVID-19 test result

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — During his routine COVID-19 testing Friday, November 13, Governor Steve Sisolak found out he tested positive for COVID-19. The positive results came back via a rapid test.

The governor also received a diagnostic PCR test, and those results are pending at this time.

Governor Sisolak says he is currently not feeling any COVID-19 symptoms, but he expressed feeling fatigue earlier in the week. The Governor did attribute that to his recent busy schedule, however.

Prior to this positive test, the governor has received negative results on all previous tests, including his most recent tests conducted on November 2 and 6.

“It was important to me to notify Nevadans as soon as possible of my positive COVID-19 test results. I am currently not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and I have returned to my residence to begin the quarantine and isolation process,” said Governor Sisolak. “I want to thank the health officials who assisted me through this process. They serve as a strong reminder of how proud we should all be of our State’s public health workers. With my case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time.”

The governor will now isolate and continue to monitor his symptoms, according to a press release sent out by the governor’s office. He will be monitored by the Local Health Authority and receive regular check-ins from a local physician.

Governor Sisolak was last in the Carson City office on Thursday. Out of an abundance of caution, all staff in his office transitioned to working from home.

