Gov. Sisolak announces plan for spending $2.9B from American Rescue Plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak and Democratic leaders announced a plan Thursday called “Every Nevadan Recovery Framework” which begins the process for how the state will spend the $2.9B in federal money it received from the recent COVID-19 relief bill.

Our State’s ability to recover from this pandemic and build a stronger Nevada will be dependent upon the recovery of our residents first. We will focus our efforts on a comprehensive approach that puts individuals and families right at the center. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 1, 2021

The framework will serve as a foundation and use “prioritization bands” to come up with ideas for the best use of the funds.

Governor Sisolak, along with Treasurer Zach Conine, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson developed the framework and said stakeholders will also be part of the process to ensure the money is used in a “strategic manner.”

According to a news release from the governor’s office, as guidance about the funds is made available, ideas will be optimized under the following “prioritization bands,” while taking into account immediate necessary spending.

Nevadans health and safety

Strengthening resources for community support and educational access

Building a strong economy, and

Improving the quality of life for all Nevadans.

Here’s a look at some of the items included in the framework:

Addressing food and housing insecurity

Supporting in-person learning

Programs aimed at impacting generational poverty

Investing in job training programs and start new ones

Accelerating capital projects to create high-paying construction and development jobs

Modernizing/upgrading the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation

Addressing budget shortfalls

“The American Rescue Plan is providing Nevada with critical resources to get the pandemic under control, provide relief for working families, and kickstart Nevada’s economic recovery. Together with Governor Sisolak and our Assembly colleagues, we’re excited to announce today’s framework outlining how we are going to put this aid to work for Nevada families,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. “We look forward to engaging communities across the state to gather their input in what we believe will be a transformative moment for Nevada.”

You can click here to review Every Nevadan Recovery Framework plan.