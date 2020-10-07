Gov. Sisolak announces negative COVID-19 test after staffer tests positive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after it was announced one of his staffers had tested positive.
According to a press release Wednesday, Gov. Sisolak was tested on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” after a member of his staff in the Capitol Office in Carson City received a positive test.
That staffer, according to the Governor’s Office, started developing symptoms last weekend, but has not had in-person contact with Gov. Sisolak since mid-September.
Sisolak has been working in Southern Nevada since Sept. 17. He was scheduled to return to Carson City next week, but travel is on hold for the time being, the Governor’s Office stated.
Below is more information on the staffer’s positive test:
“The Office has followed all public health procedures and protocols in response. The staffer has been interviewed and the contact tracing effort is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.
The staff member was last in the office on Friday, October 2, 2020. After experiencing symptoms, the staff member was tested over the weekend and was confirmed as a positive case on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Out of an abundance of caution, all staff who worked in the Governor’s Capitol Office in the past two weeks and came into contact with the confirmed positive team member transitioned to work from home status on Monday, where they will remain in quarantine for the full 14-day period in compliance with CDC guidelines.
In addition, all staff who worked in the Governor’s Capitol Office in the past two weeks and may have come into contact with the confirmed positive team member are also being tested and must test negative via a diagnostic test before reporting back to the office after the full quarantine period is complete, following the recommendations of public health officials.
All relevant staff members continue to self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine at this time – including staying at home and separating themselves from others, in accordance with public health guidelines. Those staffers will be working from home and are able to conduct their regular business during this time.
The Governor’s Office has followed all public health and safety protocols including temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures. The office undergoes regular cleaning and an additional deep cleaning of the Governor’s Office and high-touch common areas, including Capitol restrooms, was conducted Tuesday.”Governor Sisolak’s Office