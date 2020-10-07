Gov. Sisolak announces negative COVID-19 test after staffer tests positive

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after it was announced one of his staffers had tested positive.

According to a press release Wednesday, Gov. Sisolak was tested on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” after a member of his staff in the Capitol Office in Carson City received a positive test.

That staffer, according to the Governor’s Office, started developing symptoms last weekend, but has not had in-person contact with Gov. Sisolak since mid-September.

Sisolak has been working in Southern Nevada since Sept. 17. He was scheduled to return to Carson City next week, but travel is on hold for the time being, the Governor’s Office stated.

Below is more information on the staffer’s positive test: