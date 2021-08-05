Gov. Sisolak announces he will give COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in Nevada.

8NewsNow.com will carry live stream coverage of the news conference.

Yesterday, Nevada reported 24 COVID-19 related deaths and nearly 1,000 additional cases in the previous 24-hour period. Most of the deaths, 23, were in Clark County where the test positivity rate rose to 16.5%.

Clark County and several other Nevada counties with high transmission rates began a mask mandate on July 30.

Clark County and Nevada have been labeled as places with high COVID-19 transmission for more than a month now, and continue to linger on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to an updated report released Tuesday. The White House first labeled Clark County a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.