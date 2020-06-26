Gov. Sisolak announces ‘gradual lift’ on eviction moratorium, gives details on new rental assistance program

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — On Thursday, Governor Sisolak signed an emergency directive which will gradually lift the moratorium on evictions in Nevada.

Sisolak’s directive lifts the moratorium in phases by allowing residential evictions and foreclosures to resume in full on September 1 for non-payment of rents and no cause evictions. Late fees or penalties for non-payment of rent or mortgage payments may not be charged retroactively.

The directive does reinstate residential summary evictions and unlawful detainer actions for certain causes other than non-payments of rent. These causes include holdover tenants, tenants at will, waste, unlawful business, nuisance, violations of controlled substance laws, and violations of lease conditions other than non-payment of rent.

For commercial tenancies and mortgages, landlords and lenders can again charge late fees, initiate lockouts, or start eviction actions for non-payment of rent or foreclosure proceedings beginning July 1.

While announcing this “gradual lift” to the eviction moratorium, Governor Sisolak is encouraging all landlords and tenants to work together on repayment plans.

“It is just as imperative today as it was when I signed the original directive to allow Nevadans to stay home and stay safe as much as possible, while also providing clarity and a timeline in which rental obligations must be met,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I want to thank the Attorney General’s Office and the Treasurer’s Office for their assistance in this important work.”

Additionally, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is working on coordinating a statewide rental assistance program to help residential and commercial tenants. The goal is to have the residential program up and running by mid-July and the commercial program shortly thereafter.

The program will be funded with $50 million of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, with $30 million earmarked for residential rental assistance and $20 million set aside for the commercial rental relief program.

More information on the rental assistance program will be announced in the coming weeks.