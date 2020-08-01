Gov. Sisolak announces emergency directive extending previous directives set to expire on July 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In line with his announcement made on Monday, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Friday that he signed Emergency Directive 029 extending previously issued directives that were set to expire on July 31, 2020.

This includes continuing statewide standards limiting business occupancy to 50 percent of fire code capacity, and limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people.

The Governor announced Monday that bars, pubs, and taverns in certain Nevada counties identified as having an elevated transmission risk will continue to remain closed as set forth in Directive 027 until it is rescinded.

Additionally, the directive also allows public bodies to continue to conduct their business safely by extending the Open Meeting Law provisions of Directive 006, providing alternative ways for boards, commissions, and agencies to allow public participation.

As announced Monday, Nevada will transition to a long-term mitigation strategy for the state, which will be rolled out next week. This plan will utilize updated criteria based on overall, longer-term trends to minimize the week-to-week or day-to-day fluctuation for counties.

The revised criteria will identify which counties are getting progressively better or worse and, therefore, which counties should tighten up or loosen mitigation efforts.

A focused advisory group that includes public health, hospital, business enforcement, and local government representatives will analyze this data comprehensively for state-wide and local recommendations and increased enforcement mechanisms that will provide more predictability under a system of mitigation levels that will allow the state’s businesses and residents to have advanced notice and understanding on what direction their county could be heading based on updated criteria.

The group will work directly with local county officials, including the LEAP, on enhanced enforcement, focused targeting, and, next steps to reduce the spread.

In addition to extending the previous directions, the Governor renews his call and empowerment of State and local municipalities to enforce these directives to protect the wellbeing of all Nevadans.