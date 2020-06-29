Gov. Sisolak announces emergency directive extending Phase 2 reopening plans until end of July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak announced that Nevada would remain in Phase 2 of the “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan,” which is consistent with public remarks the Governor made late last week during a news conference. The governor is also signing an emergency directive.

Due to the trends in COVID-19 infection rates, the time needed for expanded contact tracing to identify trends, the Governor says he will sign an emergency directive extending the length of Phase 2 through the end of July. Gov. Sisolak said the extension of Phase 2 is also being done to see the impacts of the Governor’s new face-covering directive.

“Flexibility is one of the core principles in our Roadmap to Recovery, precisely to account for the situation we are in now. As I’ve said repeatedly, the virus – and our personal actions to help mitigate its spread- drives the timeline,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “As a state, we were able to begin reopening because Nevadans were staying home as much as possible, washing hands frequently and maintaining six feet of social distancing. Now, all Nevadans must wear face coverings to help slow the spread as well. We can only stay open if we stay safe.”

In addition to extending Phase 2 until the end of July, the directive provides that DMV documents that expired between Mar. 12, and Jul. 15 will be valid through Sept. 13, 2020. Customers are encouraged to utilize online services and kiosks whenever possible.

Directive 26 allows courts to move towards normal operations as they reopen to the public by allowing some collections actions to resume, and lifting the freeze on statutes of limitations. Businesses that have not paid license renewal fees since the beginning of the State of Emergency will have a grace period through Sept. 30 to pay without penalties.

This directive also allows public bodies to continue to conduct business safely by extending the Open Meeting Law provisions of Directive 6, providing alternative ways for boards, commissions, and agencies to allow public participation.

The Governor’s office said, if statewide trends do not improve or get worse, Gov. Sisolak will not hesitate to take any action necessary to protect the public and prevent exceeding our hospital capacity, including re-instituting previous restrictions.

The State is currently reviewing all data and trends to determine any potential options and next steps to help mitigate the spread.