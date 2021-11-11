Gov. Sisolak announces date for special session on redistricting issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he is planning to call a special session of the Nevada Legislature on Friday, Nov. 12.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, it will issue a formal proclamation to convene the session when state offices re-open after the Veterans holiday.

I look forward to an efficient and productive session to fulfill the constitutional obligation ensuring representation is reflective of our population according to the latest Census figures. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 11, 2021

The Nevada Legislature will address the following: