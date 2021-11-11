Gov. Sisolak announces date for special session on redistricting issues

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he is planning to call a special session of the Nevada Legislature on Friday, Nov. 12.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, it will issue a formal proclamation to convene the session when state offices re-open after the Veterans holiday.

The Nevada Legislature will address the following:

  • Redistricting and reapportionment of legislative districts for Nevada State Senators and Assembly Members;  
  • Redistricting and reapportionment of districts for the Board of Regents;   
  • Redistricting of districts for Representatives in Congress; and,  
  • A temporary adjustment to the candidate filing period for judicial candidates to coincide with the candidate filing period of non-judicial candidates, in order to accommodate elections officials’ preparation for the 2022 election. 

