Gov. Sisolak announces date for special session on redistricting issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he is planning to call a special session of the Nevada Legislature on Friday, Nov. 12.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, it will issue a formal proclamation to convene the session when state offices re-open after the Veterans holiday.
The Nevada Legislature will address the following:
- Redistricting and reapportionment of legislative districts for Nevada State Senators and Assembly Members;
- Redistricting and reapportionment of districts for the Board of Regents;
- Redistricting of districts for Representatives in Congress; and,
- A temporary adjustment to the candidate filing period for judicial candidates to coincide with the candidate filing period of non-judicial candidates, in order to accommodate elections officials’ preparation for the 2022 election.