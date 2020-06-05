Gov. Sisolak addresses ‘systematic racism and injustice’ in black and minority communities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Today, I released a message to Nevadans addressing the recent protests over the senseless killing of George Floyd & the systematic racism & injustice Black & minority communities face, which stem from generations of inequality,” those were just some of the words Governor Steve Sisolak said in his YouTube address to Nevada residents Thursday.

The Governor started his address by extending his prayers to Officer Shay Mikalonis, who was shot while patrolling a protest near Circus Circus Monday night.

“Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to visit him at UMC. Kathy and I are praying for his recovery,” Governor Sisolak said.

When it comes to the protests across the Las Vegas valley, Governor Sisolak said, “The protests over the past few days were ignited by the deaths of George Floyd & Breonna Taylor. But the anger & grief behind these protests grew out of a longer history of these incidents. The list is too long to name them all, but many of these names are recognizable to you.”

He went on to say, “George Floyd died because the officers who were arresting him did not listen to his cries that he could not breathe. And because Mr. Floyd can no longer speak for himself, protesters are speaking for him. I am asking all Nevadans to listen to our neighbors who are crying out.”

According to Sisolak, as governor, it is his duty to speak out on behalf of all Nevadans, but particularly those who may not otherwise have a voice that is being heard.

“The statement that Black Lives Matter should not be controversial. It should not be subject to debate,” Sisolak said. “It should not invite any connotation that the fact that Black Lives Matter diminishes the value of any other lives. This declaration is true in the absolute. Period.”