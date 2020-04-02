Gov. Sisolak activates 100 Nevada National Guardsmen for COVID-19 response

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak activated around 100 Nevada National Guardsmen to aid in the state’s COVID-19 response. Around soldiers and airmen will be placed on state active duty, working to battle the pandemic locally.

These guardsmen, who are the first in Nevada to be called upon, will come from various training backgrounds, including medical, security, transportation, logistical and food services.

The servicemembers’ missions and locations are currently in the finalization stage. According to a press release, it’s likely they’ll be split evenly between Northern and Southern Nevada.

Guardsmen across the nation have been working myriad duties, from increasing medical capacity to to delivering food and critical supplies.