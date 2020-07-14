Gov. Sisolak and state’s education chief accuse CCSD superintendent Jara of dishonesty

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s governor and the superintendent for the Nevada Department of Education are issuing some strong words for Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

Governor Steve Sisolak and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert released the following statements regarding Assembly Bill 2, and Jara’s statement that the agenda item stemmed from a request from the State Department of Education and not CCSD.

The bill would have let the school district take leftover money from schools and redistribute it to district to help ease the budget crisis.

Governor Sisolak also released a statement:

“In the midst of a global pandemic and a legislative special session to address our historic budget shortfall, we are focused on how to solve the major challenges facing our State. However, I cannot sit back and remain silent as Superintendent Jara tries to wrongfully place blame rather than taking responsibility for his actions. Enough is enough. While I’m not surprised, I’m incredibly disappointed that once again Superintendent Jara has tried to mislead the communities he represents and blame others in order to avoid the repercussion of his poor decisions. Being superintendent of one of the largest school districts in the nation requires leadership — especially in the midst of a crisis. And leadership requires honesty. Unfortunately, that is not what we get from Superintendent Jara. Clark County students, staff and families deserve better.” Governor Steve Sisolak

Superintendent Ebert said “it is imperative that we lead with honesty and transparency.”

“It is incredibly concerning that Superintendent Jara is again blaming the State for his actions, instead of taking responsibility for CCSD’s request to sweep funds from individual schools to cover the district’s funding deficit. Once it became clear the proposal did not have support, Superintendent Jara disrespected our elected officials and the entire CCSD community by misrepresenting his intentions. As a leader in education, he has a responsibility to set an example for our children. Blatantly altering the truth is not only a bad example, but it’s a disservice to the educators, students and families he represents.” Superintendent Jhone Ebert, Nevada Department of Education





