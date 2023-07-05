LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada’s Republican governor signed a bill on Wednesday in Henderson that increased the penalties for reckless drivers who kill someone while speeding.

But Governor Joe Lombardo said Senate Bill 322 still doesn’t go far enough to deter speeders.

“Traffic and everything associated with traffic, negative behavior associated with traffic, has an effect on each and every one of us,” Lombardo said.

SB 322 is also known as Rex’s Law, and it increases prison time to a maximum of 10 years for drivers going more than 50 miles per hour over the speed limit in a fatal crash. It was previously six years.

Rex’s Law was named after 13-year-old Rex Patchett who died last year in March in front of Mannion Middle School. A driver traveling more than 100 miles per hour struck him on his way home from a friend’s house.

Lombardo signed the bill in front of Rex Patchett’s family inside Henderson City Hall.

The original bill sought a more severe punishment, seeking a maximum of 20 years in prison for a reckless driver traveling more than 50 miles per hour over the speed limit when they take a life.

“Let’s start at 20 [years] when we’re having the discussion, not start at 2 [years],” Lombardo said. “And have the discussions and negotiations, and maybe that will have a definitive effect in the future of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The movement to pass SB322 came after the sentencing of Jose Marmolejo. He received a maximum of six years in January for killing Rex.

“As a parent, you get to know your kids within the four walls of your home, but sometimes you don’t know what they do outside of your home,” Jason Patchett, Rex’s father, said in tears as he read accounts Rex’s friends shared with him.

Body camera footage obtained by 8 News Now showed Henderson police officers did not ask nor test Marmolejo for substances, which upsets Jason Patchett.

Yet, Patchett says this law will hopefully be the first step in holding drivers accountable.

“This bill is about others, it’s not about Rex, right? It’s about other victims of reckless driving. and as you all know, reckless driving has become a plague in our community,” Patchett said.

State data shows the number of deadly crashes and pedestrian deaths in Clark County increased from 2021 to 2022.

There were 257 crash fatalities last year compared to 236 in 2021, and 72 pedestrians were killed in 2022 up from 65 in 2021.

As of June, there have been 41 pedestrian fatalities in the state this year.

According to a University of Nevada-Las Vegas study, one in three of all traffic deaths in Nevada were blamed on speeding.