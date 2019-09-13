Gov. Sandoval, other former Nevada governors, speak at UNLV’s Law and Leadership program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As part of a new leadership program at UNLV’s School of Law, several former governors and senators are trying to shape the next generation of public servants. The event Thursday was moderated former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval.

Governor Sandoval and the law school want to encourage future lawyers to take on public service roles. The program is a time for national and state lawmakers to discuss leadership choices and impact.

Former governors, Richard Bryan, Bob Miller, and Robert List, talked about tough times in office, and the need for collaboration. The also discussed education, which is a hot button issue, along with the Clark County School budget and the teacher’s union contract.

“I think one of the problems we’ve had in Clark County is that it’s just such a massive organization,” said Fmr. Nev. Governor Robert List. “It is the fifth-largest school district in America. It is tough to govern that wide of a scale and scope; Hundreds of thousands of students. It’s almost more than what one district can do.

“Education is a complex issue,” said Fmr. Governor Bob Miller. “I think individually you’ll see each governor approaches it differently, putting in some nuance that helps education. With me, it was class size reduction.

The governors also mentioned the term limits and how institutional knowledge is crucial in the legislature, saying it takes time to understand how to get things done and be effective while in office.

Thursday’s diverse event was the first of several more programs to come.