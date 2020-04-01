Former Gov. Sandoval leaving MGM Resorts to pursue UNR President role

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 25: Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval listens to questions during a ‘State of the States’ event at the Newseum, January 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. The National Governors Association will hold their annual winter meeting in Washington next month. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International announced April 1 that former Governor and MGM Resorts President of Global Gaming Development Brian Sandoval will be leaving the company to pursue a new role as President of the University of Nevada, Reno.



MGM Resorts made the following statement regarding the departure of Gov. Sandoval:

“We are grateful to Governor Sandoval for all that he has accomplished in his time at MGM Resorts. He helped to advance our efforts in Japan, in jurisdictions where we were seeking expanded access, and areas where we pursued sports betting opportunities,” said Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle.

“We wish him the very best in pursuit of this next opportunity and thank him for his commitment to MGM Resorts,” added Hornbuckle, CEO and President, MGM Resorts International.

Regarding his departure, Brian Sandoval commented:

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and privilege to have worked at MGM with Jim Murren and Bill Hornbuckle, two of the giants in the gaming industry, and the amazing MGM family,” said Governor Sandoval.

“Having accomplished my goals at MGM, I have decided to put my time, energy and public and private experience to work as an applicant to become the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno. I am thankful for the experiences I had, and the people I got to know, while at MGM and wish everyone good health and safety during these challenging times,” added Sandoval.