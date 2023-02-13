LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Joe Lombardo (R) will get behind the wheel at the beginning of March to speed in front of the field of drivers taking part in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race in Las Vegas.

Gov. Lombardo has been chosen as the honorary pace car driver for the race. He will be driving during the laps leading up to and starting the race. Lombardo, previously Clark County’s sheriff before being elected governor, will pilot the Toyota Camry pace car in front of the 36-car field at the start of the 26th annual event.

The Pennzoil 400 takes place on Sunday, Mar. 5 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We’re honored to have Gov. Lombardo participate in this ceremonial role in our state’s pre-eminent sports event,” said LVMS president Chris Powell. “Gov. Lombardo has long shown great interest in major sports events in Nevada, and we’re proud to welcome him to the Pennzoil 400.”

“Racing has long been a passion of mine, so I’m especially honored to drive the pace car in the Pennzoil 400 this year,” Lombardo said. “I look forward to participating in this great Las Vegas sports tradition.”