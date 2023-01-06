LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the first two executive orders of his administration on Friday — including an expected call to get workers back into state offices to get their jobs done in person.

A tweet Friday afternoon showed photos of Lombardo signing the executive orders.

“Today, I signed my first 2 executive orders,” Lombardo said.

The first executive order: “I repealed and rescinded the COVID mandates from the previous administration,” Lombardo said.

Second, “I called on state leadership to address state workforce vacancies and get state workers back to in person, normal office operations by July 1.”

Lombardo didn’t use Twitter to communicate to the public as sheriff of Clark County, but the @JosephMLombardo Twitter account will likely be a standard method for making announcements for his administration.

Republicans steadily attacked Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID emergency orders and his handling of the pandemic, and Lombardo carried that attack into his campaign to replace Sisolak.

No details on which mandates were erased were provided. The emergency declaration that allowed many of Sisolak’s executive orders expired on May 20.

The July 1 deadline to get workers back to their offices gives managers some time to make it happen, but Lombardo made it clear that working from home wouldn’t be the accepted way of conducting state business.